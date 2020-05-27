Actor Karan Nath, who is busy writing a script these days, spent a birthday under lockdown recently. “Birthdays are fun when you are all at peace but unfortunately, mine came at a time when there is so much chaos around. Never in my wildest dreams had I thought that I would have a birthday like this. Cases of the pandemic are on the rise and everything has taken a back seat for now,” he said.

Talking about how his day went, Karan said, “Sometimes, it’s good to have a quiet birthday. This year, it was a family affair with a small, simple cake made by my sister and home food. Also, as I lost my dog recently, I just wanted the day to pass without much hubbub. Besides, in lockdown, nothing much can be done. Yes, wishes did pour in and in such times we all need blessings and good thoughts. Life is so tough at present with people struggling to survive, migrants walking home, and it is all so sad and depressing.”

Karan had a release in February and then everything went on hold. Talking about his work plans, he said, “Maharashtra is the worst hit and Mumbai has reported maximum cases that is more worrisome for all of us. Starting shooting in full force seems like a distant dream at present and it will be difficult not just making films but releasing them too, as bringing people to the theatres will be tricky. Luckily, my film had a theatrical release as it was out in late February though business was impacted like it happened with all the films releasing at that time.” His last release ‘Guns of Banaras’ was completely shot in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and will see an OTT release soon.

These days, writing is taking up most of his time. “Yes, my synopsis is done and scripting is in full swing. Soon, this will be done and then we will start casting. Once we get all fixed with an OTT platform then all will be on a roll. But seeing the current scenario I think not before this year-end will we be able to start the project.”