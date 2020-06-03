Atul Bedade axed as Baroda women’s team coach

Sections
The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sacked former India player Atul Bedade from the post of women’s team coach while withdrawing his suspension on allegations of sexual harassment.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Posted by Aditya Bhattacharya

File photo of Atul Bedade (Atul Bedade’s Facebook)

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has sacked former India player Atul Bedade from the post of women’s team coach while withdrawing his suspension on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by some players.

The development was confirmed by BCA secretary Ajit Lele to PTI on Wednesday. The matter came up for discussion during the Apex Council meeting held on Tuesday. Bedade was suspended earlier in March this year, till further inquiry after multiple players accused him of sexual harassment and public shaming.

“A complaint was received against Mr Atul Bedade, Head coach senior women’s team. A preliminary enquiry was conducted by the CEO and Sr. Manager HR in the matter,” BCA stated in a release.

“During the Apex Committee meeting held on June 2, 2020, the issue was discussed and CEO and Sr Manager HR were called to explain the details of investigation and their recommendations. Based on the details provided to the Apex Committee, it was resolved by the Apex Committee that his suspension stands withdrawn.”



However, the Apex Committee felt that considering the sensitivity of the matter, it was advisable not to engage his services for Women’s Cricket team.

“However, the Committee felt that considering the sensitivity of the matter in the interest of the Association, it would be advisable not to engage his services for Women’s Cricket team,” added the statement.

However, it is reliably learnt that Lele and Association’s Joint Secretary Parag Patel have registered their dissent against the said resolution. A source said that Lele and Patel moved on since they felt that without completing the pending inquiry, the suspension can’t be revoked.

Lele and Patel strongly opposed this move but it was passed by majority in the Apex council meeting, the source, who was in know of the development said. It is also understood that Anju Jain would be the new coach of the women’s team and the process to select it was on.

