Diego Maradona: Fooball loses its joy, passion, verve

Diego Maradona won the football World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 05:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack days after turning 60. He breathed his last at home (REUTERS)

Diego Maradona has died from a heart attack days after turning 60. He breathed his last at home, his lawyer said, just three weeks after having surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

Maradona won the football World Cup with Argentina in 1986, having knocked England out of the tournament in a match which saw him score the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal, and another — widely considered to be the greatest goal of all time. One of the greatest players on the pitch, his life off the pitch was equally colourful — amid battles with drug and alcohol addiction. He not just inspired a generation, he defined it.

