‘Great to get back to business’: Head coach Shastri monitors India’s practice session in Australia

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri took to his social media handle to share a few pictures from the training session on Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian head coach Ravi Shastri with Shikhar Dhawan (Twitter)

The Indian cricketers are sweating it out in the nets in Australia, under the watchful eyes of head coach Ravi Shastri. Virat Kohli & Co are scheduled to square off against the Aussies in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. As the tour commences from November 27 with the first ODI, Shastri monitors the preparation of the team.

The Indian head coach took to his social media handle to share a few pictures from the training session on Wednesday. Posting the pics alongside Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Shardul Thakur, Shastri wrote, “Great to get back to business - with @hardikpandya7 @SDhawan25, @imShard, #TeamIndia #AUSvIND.”

Here’s the post:

 

On Tuesday, the Indian players underwent Test match simulation during training session. Skipper Kohli, along with the bowlers, was seen taking part in the practice session. The likes of senior pacer Mohammed Shami and youngster Mohammad Siraj were seen bowling to Kohli in a video posted on Twitter by the captain himself.



Here’s the post:

 

The members of Indian cricket team arrived Australia after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League and are currently undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Both teams will lock horns against each other in ODIs and T20Is and then both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. Virat Kohli will return home after leading the side in the opening Test in Adelaide which will be a day-night affair. The Indian skipper has been granted a paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

