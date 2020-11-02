IPL 2020 Playoff: Qualification scenario for KKR, SRH, RCB and DC

A 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals propelled the Kolkata Knight Riders from eight position to the fourth on Sunday night. With 14 points in their kitty, Eoin Morgan & Co has come closer to the qualification. As the result of the Delhi Capitals-Royal Challengers Bangalore game on Monday is going to play a major role, let’s have look at the teams who can make it to the playoffs, depending on the outcomes of the last two league matches. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

CASE–I

Game 55 - Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers

Game 56 - Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

If SRH loses to MI on Tuesday, they will be out of the contention. Both RCB and KKR will qualify but their position will be depended on the result of Monday’s game. The last four teams will finish on 12 points.

Top 4 – 1. MI, 2. DC, 3 & 4. RCB and KKR

CASE–II

Game 55 - Royal Challengers beat Delhi Capitals

Game 56 - Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

If RCB wins on Monday and SRH loses to Mumbai on Tuesday, DC and KKR will be settled at third and fourth position (depending on the net run-rate). The Sunrisers will be eliminated.

Top 4 – 1. MI, 2. RCB, 3 & 4. DC and KKR

CASE–III

Game 55 - Royal Challengers score 160 and win by at least 19 runs or chase down 161 by 17.5 overs

Game 56 - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians

IF RCB chase down the target of 161 in 17.5 overs or put a score of 160 and win by 19 or more runs, DC’s Net Run Rate will fall below that of KKR. If SRH beat MI on Tuesday they will jump up to grab the third place with the help of a positive NRR. DC will be eliminated.

Top 4 – 1. MI, 2. RCB, 3. SRH, 4. KKR

CASE – IV

Game 55 – Delhi Capitals score 160 and win by at least 22 runs or chase down 161 by 17.2 overs

Game 56 - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians

In this case, the Delhi Capitals will finish 2nd but RCB’s NRR will fall below that of KKR. If SRH win on Tuesday, they grab the third spot due to a positive run rate and RCB gets knocked out.

Top 4 – 1. MI, 2. DC, 3. SRH, 4. KKR

CASE – V

Game 55 – Delhi Capitals score 160 and win by at least 21 runs or fewer, or chase down 161 by 17.3 or more overs

Game 56 - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians

The DC will finish with 16 points and secure the second spot. A narrow margin defeat will ensure that RCB ends up with a higher run rate than KKR. And if SRH win on Tuesday, in that case, Knight Riders will be eliminated.

Top 4 - 1. MI, 2. DC, 3. SRH, 4. RCB

CASE – VI

Game 55 - Royal Challengers Bangalore score 160 and win by 18 runs or fewer, or chase down 161 in 18 or more overs

Game 56: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians

A win for RCB on Monday will take them to the second place with 16 points. If the result margin is small then DC’s NRR will go past KKR’s. In that case, if SRH win on Tuesday, KKR will be eliminated. DC will be settled at fourth spot and SRH will secure the third place due to a positive NRR.

Top 4 – 1. MI, 2. RCB, 3. SRH, 4. DC