Manipur’s martial art form ‘Thang-Ta’ to feature at Khelo India 2021

Manipur’s popular indigenous martial arts game ‘Thang-Ta’ will be part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 to be held at Panchkula in Haryana.

Gatka from Punjab, Kalaripayattu of Kerala and Mallakhamba, a well-known sport played in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will also be part of the Games.

Confirming this, Union minister of youth affairs and sports Kiren Rijiju on Sunday tweeted,“India has a rich culture of indigenous games. PM @NarendraModi Ji wants to preserve & popularise all of them. I’m very happy to announce the 4 indigenous Games of Kalaripayattu, Mallakamb, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been added to Khelo India Youth Games 2020 along with Yogasana!”

In an official press release, Rijiju also said that there is no better platform than the Khelo India Games where athletes of these games can compete. “In the coming years we will be able to add more indigenous sports at the Khelo Games,” he said.

According to Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Manipuri martial art is called Thang-Ta (sword and spear). It is dedicated to fighting skill and worship. The Meitei creation of Thang-Ta goes back to antiquity.

On hearing the news, Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju for inclusion of the state’s indigenous game ‘Thang-Ta’.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Biren wrote, “Elated to learn that the Sports Ministry has included Manipur’s Thang-Ta in Khelo India Games 2021.On behalf of the people of Manipur, extending my heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Sports Minister Shri @KirenRijiju ji for this recognition.”