Home / Cricket / Pakistan have beaten India so much that they’d ask us for forgiveness after the match: Shahid Afridi

Afridi said he always got a kick out of playing against the Indian cricket team and that some of the cricket he’s enjoyed the most in his career has come while playing against India and Australia.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 07:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shahid Afridi celebrates the wicket of Rahul Dravid during the 2009 Champions Trophy. (Getty Images)

In yet another bold statement, former captain Shahid Afridi has claimed that Pakistan’s domination over their arch-rivals was such that players Indian cricketers would seek forgiveness from Pakistan.

Afridi, who has scored 1524 runs in 67 ODIs and 709 runs from eights Tests against India, said he always got a kick out of playing against the Indian cricket team and that some of the cricket he’s enjoyed the most in his career has come while playing against India and Australia.

“I have always enjoyed India. We’ve beaten them decently, really decently. I believe we’ve beaten them so much that they used to ask us for forgiveness after the match. I have enjoyed a lot playing against India and Australia, you have more pressure. They are good teams, big teams. Going and performing in their conditions is the big thing,” Afridi said on Cric Cast show on YouTube.



Afridi, who has scored three Test and two ODI centuries against India, further states that he rates his innings of 141 in the Chennai Test his favourite knock. In the second innings, opening the batting, Afridi struck 21 boundaries and three sixes as he and Inzamam Ul Haq helped recover Pakistan from 42/2. With wickets falling at one end, Afridi held up the other and scored a brilliant century to take Pakistan to a respectable total of 286.



“My most memorable inning was the 141 against India, that too in India. I was not going on that trip; they were not taking me. Wasim bhai and the chief selector that time supported me a lot. It was a very difficult tour and that inning was very important,” Afridi added.

