Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Rain washes out 3rd New Zealand vs West Indies T20

Rain washes out 3rd New Zealand vs West Indies T20

Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy rain forced the players from the field at Bay Oval. The rain set in and umpires called off the match at 9.20 p.m.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:09 IST

By Associated Press, MOUNT MAUNGANUI New Zealand

New Zealand cricketers having a chat with the umpires (Blackcaps/Twitter)

Rain washed out the third Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the hosts with a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy rain forced the players from the field at Bay Oval. The rain set in and umpires called off the match at 9.20 p.m.

The West Indies, sent in after losing the toss, were 25-1 with Kyle Mayers not out 5 and Andre Fletcher on 4.

Brandon King was out for 11, caught by Jimmy Neesham from the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.



The abandonment was a particular blow for allrounder Mitchell Santner, who was named to captain New Zealand for the first time and who bowled for the opening over.

Santner took over from Tim Southee who, with Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, was released to join the New Zealand test squad.

The first of two tests between New Zealand and the West Indies begins in Hamilton on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
Nov 30, 2020 14:57 IST
Government calls all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss Covid-19 situation
Nov 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Explain Covid-19 vaccine in simple terms to people, PM Modi tells drug makers
Nov 30, 2020 14:32 IST
Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nov 30, 2020 12:36 IST

latest news

CBI, Enforcement Directorate should be sent to borders: Shiv Sena takes dig
Nov 30, 2020 15:10 IST
‘Quality of our bowlers is unquestionable but consistency is’: Pathan
Nov 30, 2020 15:10 IST
BJP leader suggests new names for MP’s Idgah Hills and Hoshangabad
Nov 30, 2020 15:02 IST
‘Free’ mask, Rs 200 fine in Mumbai for rule violators: BMC
Nov 30, 2020 15:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.