Rain washes out 3rd New Zealand vs West Indies T20

New Zealand cricketers having a chat with the umpires (Blackcaps/Twitter)

Rain washed out the third Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and the West Indies on Monday, leaving the hosts with a winning 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only 2.2 overs were possible before heavy rain forced the players from the field at Bay Oval. The rain set in and umpires called off the match at 9.20 p.m.

The West Indies, sent in after losing the toss, were 25-1 with Kyle Mayers not out 5 and Andre Fletcher on 4.

Brandon King was out for 11, caught by Jimmy Neesham from the bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

The abandonment was a particular blow for allrounder Mitchell Santner, who was named to captain New Zealand for the first time and who bowled for the opening over.

Santner took over from Tim Southee who, with Ross Taylor and Kyle Jamieson, was released to join the New Zealand test squad.

The first of two tests between New Zealand and the West Indies begins in Hamilton on Thursday.