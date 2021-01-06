Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Sports / Sourav Ganguly wants to stay back one more day: Hospital

Sourav Ganguly wants to stay back one more day: Hospital

BCCI p,resident Sourav Ganguly was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 12:32 IST

By Asian News International, Kolkata

File photo of former Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Getty Images)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, who is fit now, will be discharged from the Woodlands hospital on Thursday. The former India skipper was scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but he decided to stay one more day in the hospital.

“Treating doctors will be keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time at home. Ganguly will be discharged tomorrow as he wants to stay back one more day,” the hospital said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, in the bulletin, the hospital said: “Report of routine blood tests are satisfactory, Echocardiography shows preserved left ventricular function with ejection fraction of 56 percent.”

Also, it said that Ganguly had an “uneventful day”.



Ganguly was hospitalised at 1 pm on January 2 with “chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness” while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium at around 11 am. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital, on Tuesday, said the former captain will be monitored at home on a daily basis after being discharged.

The 48-year-old will be ready for the next course of procedures or medical intervention after about 2-3 weeks, further said Dr Basu while informing the reporters about the health of Ganguly.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty also met the medical team of nine doctors attending to Ganguly and then a further course of action was decided by the hospital. Dr Shetty said that the heart of Ganguly is now as strong as it was when the former India skipper was 20-years-old. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC refuses to stay ‘love jihad’ laws in UP, Uttarakhand; issues notice
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Covid-19: Firms may face problems in finding volunteers for vaccine trials in India
by Anonna Dutt
‘We encourage consultation’: SC while hearing petition against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
India announce playing XI for Sydney Test, Navdeep Saini to make debut
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Janhvi, Kartik return from Goa, critics call The White Tiger a success
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sourav Ganguly wished to stay back another day, say Kolkata hospital doctors
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s six-year marriage to end: reports
by Agencies
Alia Bhatt steals the show in bralette and jeans at Deepika’s birthday
by Nishtha Grover
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.