Stories on OTT ar more relatable, says Mansi

Impressed with its content and storytelling, actor Mansi Srivastava is making a gradual shift from TV to OTT shows. She lately did a series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ with Iqbal...

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:15 IST

By Deep Saxena,

Mansi Srivastava

Impressed with its content and storytelling, actor Mansi Srivastava is making a gradual shift from TV to OTT shows. She lately did a series ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ with Iqbal Khan and is currently shooting for Sharon Anish Khan’s show ‘The Prayag Raj’ in Lucknow.

“I’m making a steady shift from one medium to another as I have realised that web has a broader reach, more audience and I can well relate to its way of storytelling as an actor. I find it more natural and subtle. Now, the scenario has changed and a lot of actors are doing digital shows,” said the ‘Ishqbaaz’ actor.

The actor candidly admits that she does not relate to all the roles on TV. “I did a few shows and I very well understand that in television we need ‘extra’ drama.”

She started her journey with ‘Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the year.’ “Next I did a web show ‘By The Way’ (BTW) that had mini episodes but at that time digital was not so big. So I came back to TV as it was better doing something than just waiting for films. I tried and selecting good roles. Beyond that, it was not in my hand! Probably, that is why I’m satisfied with my TV career.”



Mansi played lead in ‘Do Dil Bandhe ek Dori se’, did ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, a cop in ‘Ishqbaaz’, comedy in ‘Peterson Hill’, negative-supernatural in ‘Divya Drishti’ while her last show was ‘Vidya.’

Talking more about her current project, she said, “In this series, I am playing Riya Bajpai, a college student. She is the most descent character in the show without any ‘maar-dhar’ and abuses. It has a good growth graph during the course of the show. We have shot in three colleges in Lucknow.”

Shooting in Covid conditions she feels a bit scared. “I keep taking steam inhalation on the set and also taking all precautions. In college scenes, we have 100s of junior artistes plus the vast crew so it’s a bit daunting.During unlock phase my father was tested Covid positive and recovered, so I know that how dangerous it is. I hope others understand,” she said.

