‘Struggle makes us value our journey…’

Actor Shagun Pandey feels his extensive travelling across the country in limited resources has helped him methodically carving his characters.

“I was born to act and that’s the biggest reality of my life. I have done plays for my school, college and state government organisations. Whatever I am today, I have polished my craft with raw and practical learning because I never had that kind of finances to afford big acting colleges,” said the ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta,’ actor.

Being an actor didn’t come easy for Shagun. “I believe struggle should be part of everybody’s journey. As, the amount of efforts we put to shape our lives the more we learn to value it. I remember those days when I had no money to even commute in and around Mumbai, had no permanent place to reside but I never gave up on my dreams. Work that came my way was demanding too! Then I got to play a character that was physically challenged in ‘Badho Bahu.’ Nobody was ready to take up that role but I took as a challenge and that character made me stand out for the makers.”

The suave actor is currently seen in the daily ‘Shubhaarambh.’ “I’m seen portraying Mihir Doshi, who is in love with the female protagonist and I am very excited to be part of the show that has kept viewers engaged all this time,” said Shagun who was one of the finalists at the reality show ‘Splitsvilla-11’ and daily soap ‘Shaadi ke Siyape.’