5,495 fresh cases push Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 500,000

Tamil Nadu on Saturday registered 5,495 new Covid-19 cases and 76 related deaths which pushed the state’s tally and death toll to 497,066 and 8,307 respectively, the health department said.

The active cases stand at 47,110 while nearly 442,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. The daily recoveries continued to outnumber new infections.

Chennai, which has been the biggest contributor in the number of cases being recorded on a daily basis in the state, added 978 new infections on Saturday. The total cases in the capital city have mounted to 147,591 while the death toll is at 2,959.

Apart from Chennai, Coimbatore recorded 428 new cases, followed by Thiruvallur (299), Salem (289), Chengalpet (267), Tirupur (256) and Cuddalore (253), the health department’s bulletin showed.

Other districts such as Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvaru, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram reported over 100 cases.

Out of the 76 new fatalities on Saturday, 68 were with comorbidities while eight were without co-morbidity.

The bulletin said adding that at least eight of the deceased were octogenarians.

Tamil Nadu has tested a total of 5,803,778 for Covid-19 till now out of which 88,562 samples were tested on Saturday. The state does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests and all tests are RT-PCR based.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday added 97,570 new Covid-19 cases and 1,201 deaths due which pushed the country’s tally and death toll to 4,659,984. The total cases include 958,316 active cases, over 3.6 million recoveries and 77,472 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)