Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Actor Rajinikanth seeks opinion of party officials on political entry, to announce decision soon

Actor Rajinikanth seeks opinion of party officials on political entry, to announce decision soon

Rajinikanth met about 50 office bearers of RMM following social distancing norms at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam (Raghavendra Marriage Hall) owned by him

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 14:00 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Rajinikanth speaks to media. (File photo)

After a two-hour meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandran (RMM), a political extension of his fan club, actor Rajinikanth on Monday continued to maintain suspense over his political entry even as he said he will announce his decision soon.

“Meeting with the district secretaries happened,” said Rajinikanth outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. “They shared their opinions with me and I also shared my outlook with them. They said they will stand by whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible.”

Also read | Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state

At 10am, Rajinikanth met about 50 office bearers of RMM following social distancing norms at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam (Raghavendra Marriage Hall) owned by him. Fans thronged the meeting location and his residence, cheering for him as the next chief minister. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in early 2021.

Each member who attended the meeting shared their opinions following which Rajinikanth reportedly spoke for 1.5 hours.



“Most of the office bearers wanted him to contest the 2021 assembly elections but we also want him to take care of his health,” said Thoothukudi district secretary A J Stalin. They discussed all possibilities, including his political entry, virtual campaigns as well as his withdrawal due to the pandemic, he added. “The decision is his and we will support whatever he chooses to do.”

The actor is expected to make an announcement by evening or Tuesday, according to RMM.

This meeting comes after a letter leaked in October stating doubts over Rajinikanth’s political debut due to the Covid-19 pandemic which could be risky, given his health condition. The star dismissed the letter as fake but admitted that the content about his health was true. It was also the first time that the actor’s renal transplant, which he underwent in 2016, was acknowledged.

Rajinikanth had first announced his decision of entering politics in December 2017. Earlier in March, he said while he would head his party, he did not aspire to be a chief minister candidate. The BJP, which has been trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, had made attempts to seek Rajinikanth’s political support.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal ties with India are warming up. China could complicate the situation
Nov 30, 2020 12:36 IST
Pakistani fighter jet spotted close to LoC in Poonch
Nov 30, 2020 12:58 IST
‘Will announce my decision soon’: Rajinikanth on next political move
Nov 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Kejriwal govt slashes price of RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in Delhi
Nov 30, 2020 12:35 IST

latest news

GHMC polls: Stage set for battle on Tuesday
Nov 30, 2020 13:58 IST
Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death
Nov 30, 2020 14:01 IST
‘Fire at Gujarat Covid hospitals matter of concern’: Home secy Bhalla
Nov 30, 2020 14:00 IST
COMEDK UGET round 1 allotment result 2020 declared at comedk.org, here’s direct link
Nov 30, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.