Actor Rajinikanth seeks opinion of party officials on political entry, to announce decision soon

After a two-hour meeting with district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandran (RMM), a political extension of his fan club, actor Rajinikanth on Monday continued to maintain suspense over his political entry even as he said he will announce his decision soon.

“Meeting with the district secretaries happened,” said Rajinikanth outside his Poes Garden residence in Chennai. “They shared their opinions with me and I also shared my outlook with them. They said they will stand by whatever decision I take. I will announce my decision as soon as possible.”

Also read | Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state

At 10am, Rajinikanth met about 50 office bearers of RMM following social distancing norms at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam (Raghavendra Marriage Hall) owned by him. Fans thronged the meeting location and his residence, cheering for him as the next chief minister. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in early 2021.

Each member who attended the meeting shared their opinions following which Rajinikanth reportedly spoke for 1.5 hours.

“Most of the office bearers wanted him to contest the 2021 assembly elections but we also want him to take care of his health,” said Thoothukudi district secretary A J Stalin. They discussed all possibilities, including his political entry, virtual campaigns as well as his withdrawal due to the pandemic, he added. “The decision is his and we will support whatever he chooses to do.”

The actor is expected to make an announcement by evening or Tuesday, according to RMM.

This meeting comes after a letter leaked in October stating doubts over Rajinikanth’s political debut due to the Covid-19 pandemic which could be risky, given his health condition. The star dismissed the letter as fake but admitted that the content about his health was true. It was also the first time that the actor’s renal transplant, which he underwent in 2016, was acknowledged.

Rajinikanth had first announced his decision of entering politics in December 2017. Earlier in March, he said while he would head his party, he did not aspire to be a chief minister candidate. The BJP, which has been trying to make inroads in Tamil Nadu, had made attempts to seek Rajinikanth’s political support.