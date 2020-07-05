Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Tamil Nadu / Add 236 missing fatalities to Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 toll: Panel

Add 236 missing fatalities to Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 toll: Panel

Tamil Nadu follows the Indian Council of Medical Research protocol of registering a Covid-19 death, even if the person dies due to other comorbidities or is terminally ill but has tested positive.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 02:38 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

The mismatch in the tally was attributed to a procedural lapse by some private hospitals, which are meant to report Covid-19 related deaths to both the GCC and the DPH, but reported the numbers only to the former. (AP Photo. Representative image)

The 236 deaths reported from Chennai which were missing from the state’s tally should be considered as suspected Covid-19 deaths, a committee formed to reconcile the numbers has said in its report, two senior officials in the state health department confirmed to the Hindustan Times.

“The reconciliation exercise is complete and we have submitted the report to the government,” a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) said.

In early June, the (DPH) found that the death registry maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recorded 236 deaths that were not added to the state’s tally. On June 12 the DPH formed a committee to reconcile Covid-19 related deaths for Chennai, which had reported 294 deaths till then.

The committee, headed by Dr P Vadivelan, has submitted the report to the state government, which will study it before making a final decision on the total number of deaths, the two officials said.



The panel studied the 530 deaths reported from Chennai’s government and private hospitals between March and June 12.

With respect to the 236 deaths, the panel had to study what constituted a Covid-19 death, the officials said.

“Few experts were of the opinion that 49 out of the 236 deaths should be deducted because the primary cause of death was not Covid-19, though they tested positive,” a senior official of the health department who did not wish to reveal his identity, said.

Medical experts of the panel additionally studied 21 deaths of Covid-19 positive persons that occurred at home, the senior official said.

Tamil Nadu follows the Indian Council of Medical Research protocol of registering a Covid-19 death, even if the person dies due to other comorbidities or is terminally ill but has tested positive.

“Even if a person dies by suicide or of leukaemia but is positive, we register it as a Covid-19 death,” the health department official quoted above said.

The mismatch in the tally was attributed to a procedural lapse by some private hospitals, which are meant to report Covid-19 related deaths to both the GCC and the DPH, but reported the numbers only to the former. Home deaths are also recorded by the corporation, which oversees the city’s 68 burial grounds.

“When bodies came wrapped as per Covid-19 protocols, we entered it as a Covid death in the registry at the burial ground,” said GCC commissioner G Prakash.

While the city health officer is the registrar who issues death certificates in Chennai, the DPH is the chief registrar of births and deaths

GCC officials said that following this mismatch, they have been updating the DPH of deaths it registers every day.

On July 4, Chennai reported 37 out of 65 deaths in Tamil Nadu on that day, taking the toll to 1,033 and 1,450, respectively.

It is as yet unclear if the verified deaths from the 236 cases were simultaneously added to the state’s health bulletin. In the June 13 bulletin, a special character was introduced in the Chennai column to denote reconciled figures which included a few deaths from May.

On June 17, Maharashtra added 1328 fatalities to its Covid-19 death tally after a reconciliation exercise. A death audit committee was also formed in Delhi after the municipalities and the state reported separate figures of deaths due to the coronavirus.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Add 236 missing fatalities to Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 toll: Panel
Jul 05, 2020 02:38 IST
4 held for assaulting Dalit woman in Jind
Jul 05, 2020 00:49 IST
Egypt’s top court upholds 15-yr sentence for activist behind nation’s 2011 uprising
Jul 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Retired cop’s wife seeks Maharashtra govt’s help as his Covid-19 treatment is likely to cost family ₹25 lakh
Jul 05, 2020 00:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.