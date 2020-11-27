Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / After Cyclone Nivar, more intense rain forecast for Tamil Nadu

After Cyclone Nivar, more intense rain forecast for Tamil Nadu

The very severe cyclone storm Nivar brought heavy rainfall and flooded several parts of the state , but did not cause any large-scale damage to life or property

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:02 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

High waves hit the coast after the Cyclone Nivar made landfall in Chennai on Thursday. (ANI)

Just as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began getting back on their feet after cyclone Nivar made a landfall on November 26, weathermen forecast another spell of heavy rain with a low pressure forming over south Bay of Bengal on November 29.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours, a statement from India Meteorological Department (IMD) read on Friday. It could concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours and is very likely to intensify further thereafter and move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2, the weather office added.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: No major destruction reported due to Cyclone Nivar

“There are chances for the system to develop into a cyclone; we are closely monitoring the situation,” said S Balachander, director, regional meteorological centre, Chennai. “The present situation will bring enhanced rainfall from December 1 to 3, particularly in south Tamil Nadu.” In the next two days, light rain will continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added.

The very severe cyclone storm Nivar brought heavy rainfall and flooded several parts of the state and union territory, but did not cause any large-scale damage to life or property. Three people died in cyclone-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. The northern parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Ranipetai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri continued to receive heavy rain in the last two-four hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

10700 MW solar power projects to be installed in UP by 2022, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 27, 2020 18:37 IST
Super30 alumni bring byte-sized learning to millions of students in India
Nov 27, 2020 18:38 IST
‘Hardik not fit enough to bowl’: Kohli rues lack of all-round options
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
US agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.