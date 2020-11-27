After Cyclone Nivar, more intense rain forecast for Tamil Nadu

Just as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry began getting back on their feet after cyclone Nivar made a landfall on November 26, weathermen forecast another spell of heavy rain with a low pressure forming over south Bay of Bengal on November 29.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours, a statement from India Meteorological Department (IMD) read on Friday. It could concentrate into a depression in the next 24 hours and is very likely to intensify further thereafter and move westwards and reach Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 2, the weather office added.

“There are chances for the system to develop into a cyclone; we are closely monitoring the situation,” said S Balachander, director, regional meteorological centre, Chennai. “The present situation will bring enhanced rainfall from December 1 to 3, particularly in south Tamil Nadu.” In the next two days, light rain will continue in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he added.

The very severe cyclone storm Nivar brought heavy rainfall and flooded several parts of the state and union territory, but did not cause any large-scale damage to life or property. Three people died in cyclone-related incidents in Tamil Nadu. The northern parts of Tamil Nadu, such as Ranipetai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri continued to receive heavy rain in the last two-four hours.