Chennai: As Cyclone Nivar nears, 1,000 cusecs of water to be released from Chembarambakkam reservoir at noon

The sudden release of huge quantities of water from Chembarambakkam into the Adyar river had resulted in devastating floods in 2015

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 11:12 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

People stand on a rock while waves lash at Kovalam beach as Cyclone Nivar approaches the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai. (AFP)

Orders have been issued for 1,000 cusecs (cubic metres per second) of water to be released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir at noon. Orders have also been issued to families living along the Adyar river, which is linked to the reservoir, to be vigilant.

The sudden release of huge quantities of water from Chembarambakkam (a drinking water source for Chennai) into the Adyar river had resulted in devastating floods in 2015 in Chennai and its adjoining districts. But officials said that efforts to prevent flooding, such as restricted release of surplus water and strengthening of river bunds, have been made over the years.

The city is coming to a standstill as heavy rain continues and several localities are inundated. Arterial roads and residential areas are waterlogged. More than 20 trees have been uprooted. About 100 people have been evacuated to relief camps in the city. In other parts of the state, such as Mamallapuram, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue personnel have intensified rescue operations.

Cyclone Nivar’s landfall has been delayed, according to India Meteorological Department. It is likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around the midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130kmph gusting to 145kmph, said the weather office’s 9am bulletin.

The cyclone is presently centred about 290km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 300km east-southeast of Puducherry and 350km south-southeast of Chennai.

