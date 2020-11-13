Chennai triple murder case solved with arrest of 3 persons over 900 km away

Police claims to have seized a revolver used in the crime along with a vehicle that was used by the killers. (Shutterstock Image/Representative use)

In a collaborative interstate operation that involved a car chase in the wee hours on Friday, police nabbed three men from Maharashtra accused in the triple murder case in Chennai.

On Wednesday night, police had found an elderly couple Dileep Chand (74) and Pushpa Bai (70) along with their son Sheetal Kumar (40) dead with bullet injuries inside their apartment in Sowcarpet, in Chennai.

“This is a well-planned murder,” said Chennai police commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, attributing it to a “matrimonial dispute.”

Using CCTV footage, police narrowed in on six suspects-- Sheetal’s estranged wife Jayamala, her brothers and friends. Three accused identified as Sheetal’s brother-in-law Kailash and his accomplices, Ravindranath and Vijay Utham were arrested in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

“We knew they would escape so we tracked their locations,” said the city commissioner adding that they alerted police in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Police officials left Chennai at 6.30 am on Thursday to Pune from where they gathered information that the accused could be on their way to Solapur.

Police spotted their vehicle near Solapur and gave it a chase. Though the accused tried to escape, they were eventually caught. A car and one revolver used in the crime have been seized. “Weapons aren’t from Tamil Nadu,” Aggarwal said. “The interstate operation was successful and we will get a transit remand to bring the accused back.”

Eyewitnesses and family members had earlier told police that Sheetal and Jayamala, who were married for 14 years, often used to quarrel. Their divorce case is also pending and Jayamala had moved to Pune with their daughters aged 11 and 13. “The wife’s family has filed a dowry harassment case in Pune,” a police official had earlier said.

Additional teams have been dispatched to find the remaining three suspects.