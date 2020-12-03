Sections
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression, to cross TN’s Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi tonight

This is the second cyclone that Tamil Nadu is facing after cyclone Nivar, which occurred last week, uprooted a thousand of trees and killed three people in the state.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chennai

Thiruvananthapuram: A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrives at a seashore of Valiyathura as part of the preparedness ahead of Cyclone Burevi. (PTI)

After making landfall in Sri Lanka, cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ weakened into a deep depression at 5.30 pm about 20 kilometres southwest of Pambam, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. It will cross Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts between the night of December 3 and early hours of December 4 with wind speed of 50 to 60 kmph.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced a public holiday on December 4 for Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Thoothukudi and urged people to remain indoors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have spoken to CM Palaniswami assuring him of the Centre’s support.

Also read: Cyclone Burevi - Thiruvananthapuram airport to remain closed on Friday as IMD issues red alert in five districts

The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy rainfall in several districts, including Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvavr, which would inundate low lying areas. Normal life was affected in these districts due to rains.

14 NDRF teams have been deployed across 7 districts. Around 5,000 people have been moved to relief camps in Ramanathapuram. Besides, the coast guard, personnel from the police and fire department and first responders are ready across various districts that will be impacted by the cyclone.

Meanwhile, Chennai and its adjoining districts have been receiving moderate rainfall. About 1,000 cusecs of water was released from the Chembarambakkam reservoir on to the Adyar river on Thursday noon.

