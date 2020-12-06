Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Cyclone Burevi weakens over the Gulf of Mannar

Cyclone Burevi weakens over the Gulf of Mannar

On December 5, Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast of TamilNadu on Saturday, remaining ‘practically stationary’ for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 11:20 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Chennai

Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. (PTI)

Cyclone Burevi has weakened at the well-marked low-pressure area over the Gulf of Mannar, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of Chennai said on Sunday.

RMC further tweeted, “The sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Few spells of light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.”

Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.

On December 5, Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast of TamilNadu on Saturday, remaining ‘practically stationary’ for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests at Delhi borders enter Day 11; city traffic diverted
Dec 06, 2020 10:43 IST
Been only 14 days since first vaccine shot: Anil Vij after testing Covid-19 positive
Dec 06, 2020 11:42 IST
Hyderabad polls analysis offers blueprint for BJP’s future strategy in Telangana
Dec 06, 2020 10:48 IST
16 injured due to cylinder blast in 4-storey Mumbai building, residents evacuated
Dec 06, 2020 11:25 IST

latest news

Japan, France, US plan their first joint military drills in May
Dec 06, 2020 11:45 IST
Why French protests pivoted to police power and abuse
Dec 06, 2020 11:43 IST
‘Time we started delivering’: Holder tells WI to perform in second NZ test
Dec 06, 2020 11:43 IST
Here’s how airflow inside car may affect Covid-19 transmission risk decoded
Dec 06, 2020 11:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.