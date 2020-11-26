Sections
Home / Tamil Nadu / Cyclone Nivar: Home minister Amit Shah speaks to CMs Narayanasami, EPS

Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 13:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to CMs of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured them of all possible help from the Centre in the wake of severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

The home minister said the central government is closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after the landfall of the cyclone and the National Disaster Response Force personnel are on the ground to help the needy.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Have spoken to CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and CM Shri @VNarayanasami and assured all possible help from the centre. NDRF teams already on ground to help people in need,” he tweeted.

Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday, bringing heavy rains to the Union Territory and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, India Meteorological Department officials said.



Nivar weakened into a severe cyclonic storm after it crossed the coast.

There were no reports of loss of life in Tamil Nadu so far due to the cyclone which uprooted trees. Incidents of wall collapse were reported from some parts of the state.

In Puducherry, heavy downpour and wind uprooted trees, damaged electric poles and several areas were inundated.So far no casualties have been reported so far from any part of the UT.

