Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD

A deserted Marina beach is seen during rains before Cyclone Nivar's landfall, in Chennai. (REUTERS)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday morning announced that the Cyclone Nivar would decrease further in strength and turn into a cyclonic storm in the next three hours.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry in the early hours of Thursday. Following the landfall, both Puducherry and Tamil Nadu received bouts of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Nivar had weakened to a severe cyclonic storm from a very severe cyclonic storm after it crossed the union territory, according to IMD.

According to IMD’s bulletin, Puducherry received 237 mm of rainfall until 2:30 am on Thursday night. Cuddalore also received 246 mm of rainfall. Chennai and Karaikal received 89 mm of rainfall due to the storm.

IMD also said that Nivar currently lies centered over north coastal Tamil Nadu and 50 km north-northwest of Puducherry. It predicted that even though Cyclone Nivar will weaken into a cyclonic storm, wind speeds can go upto 85-95 kmph, gusting up to 105 kmph as the cyclone moves northwestwards.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, S Balachandran told the PTI that Tamil Nadu would continue to receive rainfall.

He said, “The storm now lies inside the land area. There will, however, be rainfall and strong winds as well.”

He further added that the storm will weaken further.

Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar expressed relief that no incidents of loss of life were reported. He told PTI that incidents of wall collapse have been reported from some parts of the state. He said, “There is no loss of lives due to the rains. People have given us full cooperation.”

More than 2 lakh people have been taken to cyclone shelters ahead of Nivar’s landfall. The minister also said that crops in the farmlands across the state are safe and there have been no reports of damage to crops.

Civic authorities, Tamil Nadu police, Puducherry police and the NDRF battalions remain stationed in the state to help with rescue operations.