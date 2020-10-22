DMK and AIADMK cadres clash in Thoothukudi, 604 booked

AIADMK cadres headed by MLA Chinnappan tried to block the road and raised slogans against the police (PTI)

The Tamil Nadu Police have filed an FIR against 604 people from both AIADMK and DMK, including two MLAs Geetha Jeevan and Chellappa, a day after a clash broke out between the cadres of both parties while hoisting their party flags in Thoothukudi.

Vilathikulam Police had to use lathi-charge to disperse the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadres from the clash site.

Markandeyan, who recently joined the DMK after leaving AIADMK had got permission from the police to hoist the DMK flag in Vilathikulam and he was advised to hoist with 200 supporters while maintaining social distancing and adhering to Covid-19 norms.

According to a police official, the AIADMK cadres also gathered headed by Vilathikulam MLA Chinnappan and tried to hoist their party flag in their pole nearby without permission from the police.

“When the crowd gathered from both parties at the same premise and same time tension prevailed and police used mild lathi-charge to dispose of the AIADMK cadres since they did not get permission in which the MLA and DSP Kalai Kadhiran got injured,” the official said.

Police had a conversation with AIADMK cadres and allowed them to hoist their flag.