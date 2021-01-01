Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / DMK demands Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against Central farm laws

DMK demands Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution against Central farm laws

DMK chief M K Stalin, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, wrote to the chief minister seeking convening of a special session of the House immediately for the purpose, a day after the Kerala Assembly adopted a resolution pressing for repeal of the laws.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:51 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Chennai

“Being the first state to have given farm loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, it is imperative that Tamil Nadu stands by the farmers during this period of crisis for them and help in realisation of their demands,” M K Stalin said. (AFP)

DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take a cue from Punjab and Kerala and get a resolution adopted in the state assembly seeking repeal of the three contentious Cenrtal farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi.

Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, wrote to the chief minister seeking convening of a special session of the House immediately for the purpose, a day after the Kerala Assembly adopted a resolution pressing for repeal of the laws.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly 40 days near Delhi demanding scrapping of the Central agri laws, contending that they were harmful to their interests, a charge rejected by the government.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the BJP which is in power at the Centre, has been defending the farm laws with Palaniswami himself saying they do not affect the farmers, especially those from his state.



Stalin said farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for 37 days, braving the cold but ‘determined’ on their stand, seeking repealing of the three legislations.

“Being the first state to have given farm loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, it is imperative that Tamil Nadu stands by the farmers during this period of crisis for them and help in realisation of their demands,” Stalin said.

“I request that a resolution be adopted in the state assembly against the three central farm laws and the House be convened immediately for it,” he added.

Congress-ruled Punjab and Left-led Kerala, besides the AAP government in Delhi, had earlier adopted assembly resolutions backing the agitating farmers and seeking repeal of the three laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
Goa’s decision to not impose night curfew keeps New Year party going
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri
Iran commander vows ‘resistance’ a year after Soleimani killing
by Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.