Sections
Home / Tamil Nadu / DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi held for alleged remarks against community

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi held for alleged remarks against community

Chennai Police made the arrest for his alleged remarks against scheduled caste (SC) community in a speech he made on February 2020.

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Chennai

Bharathi was arrested for making remarks directed towards a community. (ANI/Twitter)

DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi was arrested on Saturday for his alleged disparaging remarks made against a particular community a few months ago, police said.

The DMK Organisation Secretary alleged that he was being targeted for trying to expose instances of corruption in the AIADMK-led government.

The 73-year-old senior party leader was picked up from his house this morning for allegedly making the comments against a particular community, with a case being filed against him recently.

Bharathi said his remarks made at a DMK meeting in February had been “twisted” and said it was not reported in any newspaper while “some in the social media carried out a campaign against me.” Speaking to reporters here, he said he had “responded” to the issue then in the media and more than 100 days had passed off since then.



“Today they come to arrest me,” he said and claimed he was being targeted for exposing certain corruption issues in the government.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme
May 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Betaal makers face legal trouble as Marathi writers allege plagiarism
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears
May 23, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.