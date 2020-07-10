Sections
Home / Tamil Nadu / Heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, may continue for next 24 hours: Report

Heavy rains in many parts of Tamil Nadu, may continue for next 24 hours: Report

S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said that the northern part of Tamil Nadu and some interiors districts of the state are also likely to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chennai

Talking about rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, Balachandran said that from June 1 till July 10, the country has received “39 per cent more rainfall than normal”. (ANI file photo)

Some places in Tamil Nadu have received heavy rains in the last 24 hours, informed S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Friday.

“Easterly and westerly trough is interacting over the middle part of the Tamil Nadu atmosphere. Due to this, in the last 24 hours, we have received rainfall in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Yercaud district has received 20 centimetres of rains so far,” he said while speaking to ANI.

Balachandran also said that the northern part of Tamil Nadu and some interiors districts of the state are also likely to receive a downpour in the next 24 hours.

“As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky will be cloudy in the day time and rains are expected during early mornings or during the night,” he added.



Talking about rainfall during the South-West Monsoon, Balachandran said that from June 1 till July 10, the country has received “39 per cent more rainfall than normal”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Raipur reports record single-day surge, 56 fresh Covid-19 positive cases
Jul 10, 2020 17:20 IST
The monk is now a tough administrator | Opinion
Jul 10, 2020 17:19 IST
Covid 19 latest: 11 days lockdown in Pune clamped on the back of highest single-day spike
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
Meezaan recalls Jagdeep, asks all to stay connected with grandparents
Jul 10, 2020 17:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.