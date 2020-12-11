In a tie, AIADMK beats DMK in Sivaganga council; here’s how

Candidates of the AIADMK and the DMK won an equal number of votes for the post of chairman in the panchayat council of Sivaganga district on Friday but AIADMK’s Ponmani Bhaskaran was the lucky winner after lots were drawn to pick him.

Sivaganga district collector Madhusudhan Reddy said that there are 16 ward members in the council out of which eight belong to the ruling AIADMK, six belong to the DMK and two to their ally Congress. “All 16 councillors were present today so the candidates got an equal number of votes. As per the election commission’s rules, we have to draw lots,” said Reddy. The DMK candidate was Senthil Kumar.

This election has been postponed four times so far since January for various reasons and most recently it was stalled due to chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami’s visit to the district.

The local body polls to elect the 16 ward members were conducted last year.