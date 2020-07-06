Intense lockdown curbs to be eased partially in Chennai from today: What’s allowed, what’s not

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An aerial view of deserted Kathipara flyover during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI File Photo )

The Tamil Nadu government will ease several curbs in Chennai from Monday after 17 days of intense lockdown in the capital city and its suburban areas.

The state government had announced an intense lockdown for areas falling under the limits of Greater Chennai Police and other districts like Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet from June 18.

However, the ongoing lockdown in Madurai city and its surrounding areas will be extended until July 12.

Here’s what has been allowed in areas under Greater Chennai Police’s limit:

* Vegetable and grocery shops can open between 6am and 6pm

* Take away services will be allowed in hotels and restaurants from 6am to 9pm. Delivery employees will have to get identity cards from their respective organisation

* Tea shops are allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm but with only takeaway services

* Barbershops, salons, spa and beauty parlours are allowed to open and will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). They can’t use air conditioning

* Fish stalls, meat shops to be allowed open

* Auto-rickshaws are permitted with two passengers, excluding the driver

* IT/ITEs are permitted to operate provided the company is offering transport facilities at 50 per cent strength to a maximum of 80 people

* All private offices, industrial establishments, and export-oriented units will be allowed to function at 50% strength though work from home will be encouraged

* Showrooms and large shops such as jewellery and textile, except in shopping malls, will be allowed to open from 10am to 6pm with 50% strength and without air conditioning. No more than five customers can be allowed inside a shop at the same time.

What is not allowed?

* Major religious places will be closed and congregations prohibited in urban areas

* Hotels and other hospitality services are not allowed to operate, except those meant for housing health, police, government officials, health care workers and stranded persons, including tourists, for quarantine facilities, etc

* Shopping malls will remain closed

* Schools, colleges, educational training and coaching institutions etc will also remain closed. Online and distant learning is encouraged

* International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except for purposes permitted by the Union ministry of home affairs

* Metro and suburban train services will not be available

* Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted without spectators

* Inter-state public transport will not be allowed till July 31; inter-district transport is suspended till July 15.

What’s allowed in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpet areas, except containment zones?

* Only small temples, mosques, dargahs and churches in rural areas with an annual income of less than Rs 10,000 will be open to people. These places will have to strictly adhere to social distancing and other SOPs issued by the government

* Tea shops, restaurants, vegetable shops and provision shops are permitted to function from 6am to 8pm

* Restaurants can run with dine-in facilities with 50% of seating facility

* Tea shops will also be allowed to run in a similar fashion

* Other shops, including retail vending such as TASMAC shops, are allowed to operate from 10am to 8pm

* Delivery of all goods, including non-essential items through e-commerce, is permitted

* Showrooms and large shops, such as jewellery and textile shops, except in shopping malls, are permitted to operate with 50% strength without air conditioning. Not more than five customers will be allowed inside at the same time to ensure social distancing

* Rental vehicles and taxis, including private cab aggregators, are permitted to run with not more than three passengers, excluding the driver

* Fish stalls and meat shops will be allowed to resume activity

* All Industries and export-oriented units are permitted to operate with 100% employees. IT/ITES are permitted to operate with 100% strength with work from home for at least 20% of the force

* All private offices are allowed to function with 100% strength, however, work from home shall also be encouraged.