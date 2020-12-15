Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Late Tamil actor VJ Chitra’s husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

Late Tamil actor VJ Chitra’s husband arrested for alleged abetment to suicide

The 29-year-old popular actor was found hanging inside a hotel room near EVP film city in Chennai’s Poonamallee

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 13:01 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Representational Image.

Chennai police have arrested Hemanth, the husband of late Tamil television actor VJ Chitra who died allegedly by suicide on December 9. Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 306 [abetment to suicide].

“After a few days of investigation, we arrested him late Monday night on charges of abetting her suicide, and produced him before the judicial magistrate of the Poonamallee court,” said K N Sudharshan, assistant commissioner of Poonamallee police division and the investigating officer in this case. Hemanth has been lodged at judicial custody in Ponneri jail.

The 29-year-old popular actor was found hanging inside a hotel room near EVP film city in Chennai’s Poonamallee. She had acted in Tamil daily soap Pandian Stores. The couple had checked into the hotel which was closer to her shooting location. Police said the couple had quarrelled over financial issues and also her performance in certain scenes.

In their investigation, police had also spoken to the late actor’s parents, in-laws, co-stars, and friends.

The regional division officer also began probing the case independently from Monday, which is procedural when a woman dies within seven years of marriage.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No winter session of Parliament due to Covid-19, says govt to Cong demand
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
Aam Aadmi Party will fight Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, says Arvind Kejriwal
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
AIIMS nurses’ union strike enters day 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Two Punjab farmers killed in road accident on Delhi-Chandigarh highway
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha

latest news

Japan’s ‘Twitter killer’ given death penalty for nine murders
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Two out of five women in South Asia have faced partner violence: World Bank
by Asian News International
Less than 45% of households in five states use clean fuel for cooking: NFHS
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Yuvraj Singh included in Punjab’s Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 probables
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.