Looking to make a mark in TN, BJP says Alagiri free to join party

MK Alagiri has denied speculations that he may float his own party or meet with Amit Shah during his TN trip.

Amidst the buzz that M K Alagiri, the elder son of M Karunanidhi, who was expelled from the DMK in 2014, may join hands with the BJP, the party denied that the two were in talks but said that Alagiri was welcome to join the saffron outfit.

“I didn’t receive any official communication nor have I spoken to Alagiri,” said BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president L Murugan on Tuesday, in response to a question. “If he comes, we are open. Several people are joining our party. If he wants to join our party, we are ready to welcome him.”

While his younger brother and DMK president MK Stalin is campaigning for the party as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 assembly elections, there are whispers that Alagiri may float his own party in his erstwhile stronghold of Madurai.

Speaking to HT on Monday night, Alagiri had dismissed it as rumours. “I have no idea of starting any political party. I will be meeting my associates soon (in Madurai). Elections are anyway six months away. There is time,” he had said. Alagiri also denied reports that he was likely to meet Union home minister Amit Shah during his visit to Chennai on November 21. “I am not meeting anyone else. People are spreading rumours that I am meeting Amit Shah.”

BJP, trying to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, has been on a recruiting spree-- the latest being actor-turned politician Khushboo Sundar, who joined BJP in August after quitting the Congress party. In its attempt to consolidate the Hindu vote bank, the BJP defied the state government run by its ally, the AIADMK, by embarking on its month-long Vetrivel yatra (victorious spear march) on November 6, without permission. Senior leaders and functionaries will visit the abodes of Tamil deity Lord Muruga across the state.