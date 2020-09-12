Over 130,000 cancer patients treated in Tamil Nadu since March: State govt

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A total of 2,191 patients underwent surgery whereas 27,721 underwent chemotherapy, 11,678 took radiation therapy and 6,664 received treatment through pain and palliative care units. (Burhaan Kinu/HT file photo. Representative image)

Tamil Nadu health minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar on Saturday said that the state government has provided cancer-related treatment to over 130,000 patients in government hospitals and government college medical hospitals across the state since March.

Out of the the total 131,352 cancer patients who were provided treatment till date, 48,647 were admitted to hospitals.

About 250 cancer patients who tested Covid-19 positive were also treated, Baskar added.

The minister issued a press release, spelling out the efforts being taken to provide uninterrupted medical care to cancer patients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 2,191 patients underwent surgery whereas 27,721 underwent chemotherapy, 11,678 took radiation therapy and 6,664 received treatment through pain and palliative care units.

During the lockdown, imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, the state government’s 102 vehicle service was used to move cancer patients to hospitals and bring them back home after treatment.

“This has facilitated uninterrupted treatment for the patients during the lockdown period. About 1,396 patients benefited through the vehicle service from March till date,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard, Tamil Nadu has logged nearly 492,000 Covid-19 cases till now, which includes 47,918 active cases, 435,422 recoveries and over 8,200 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)