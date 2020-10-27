Sections
E-Paper
Home / Tamil Nadu / Rains, thunder and lightning forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD

Rains, thunder and lightning forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD

The rains would occur due to intense convection over southwest Tamil Nadu, adjoining south Kerala and the Nicobar Islands.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:46 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The weather department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in south Konkan and Goa as moderate convection over south Konkan, Goa, and adjoining North Interior Karnataka was observed. (HT file photo. Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning at isolated places over southwest Tamil Nadu, adjoining south Kerala and the Nicobar Islands during the next three-four hours.

The rains would occur due to intense convection over southwest Tamil Nadu, adjoining south Kerala and the Nicobar Islands.

The weather department also predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in south Konkan and Goa as moderate convection over south Konkan, Goa, and adjoining North Interior Karnataka was observed.

“Intense convection is seen over southwest Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Kerala and Nicobar Islands and moderate convection over south Konkan, Goa and adjoining North Interior Karnataka,” the IMD tweeted.

“Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning likely at isolated places over southwest Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Kerala, Nicobar Islands, south Konkan and Goa during the next three-four hours,” it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Neither it says good, nor it does,’ Sonia Gandhi slams Bihar govt
Oct 27, 2020 09:56 IST
At least 7 killed, dozens injured in blast at religious school in Pakistan: Officials
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
Oct 27, 2020 07:40 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 27, 2020 09:13 IST

latest news

‘Unpardonable’: Judges shocked as advocate appears shirtless
Oct 27, 2020 10:47 IST
Mumbai civic body revives plan to set up desalination plant for potable water
Oct 27, 2020 10:43 IST
Aguero ruled out for two to four weeks, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
Oct 27, 2020 10:42 IST
Maharashtra: MMR’s contribution in Covid-19 daily case count reduces by half
Oct 27, 2020 10:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.