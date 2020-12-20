Sections
Home / Tamil Nadu / Stalin says DMK aiming to win more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu polls

Stalin says DMK aiming to win more than 200 seats in Tamil Nadu polls

DMK also released a video outlining issues in the educational and agricultural sectors and requested the people of the state to defeat the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the 2021 elections.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DMK President MK Stalin during a thanksgiving meet for DMK allies on Karunanidhi's 96th birth anniversary, in Chennai. (PTI)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Sunday said that his party is aiming to win more than 200 seats in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly elections next year.

“Our mission is to win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming Assembly election,” Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The comments come after the DMK launched a campaign named ‘werejectadmk’ against what they claim as ‘lack of governance’ by the current government led by chief minister K Palaniswami in Tamil Nadu.

As a part of the campaign, the DMK also released a video outlining issues in the educational and agricultural sectors and requested the people of the state to defeat the All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the 2021 elections.

Stalin also said that several senior functionaries of the DMK will visit more than 16,000 villages and conduct ‘gram sabhas’ to adopt resolutions against the current government.



“To remove this government that is working against all Tamils, about 1,600 DMK leaders will visit over 16,000 villages and wards with the charge sheet of “werejectadmk”, hold gram sabha meetings and adopt resolutions,” Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami who launched his poll campaign on Saturday, asked people of Tamil Nadu to give his party one more chance. Palaniswami was in Salem on Saturday and while launching his poll campaign he said that the chance to serve the people of Tamil Nadu was “God-given”.

“We tackled the drought, cyclones and now have brought the Covid pandemic under control. Some questioned whether my rule will continue after Jayalalithaa’s demise. Now my government has successfully completed four years in office and is all set to step into an election year,” Palaniswami was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Election Commission’s senior official secretary general Umesh Sinha will reach Tamil Nadu for a two-day visit on Monday to oversee preparations and meet state election commission officials.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will come to an end between May and June 2021 and polls could likely be held between April to June.

