Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu allows full capacity at theatres after requests from owners’ association, actors

Tamil Nadu allows full capacity at theatres after requests from owners’ association, actors

Earlier, a representation of theatre owners association in the state met with the government and requested to increase the seating capacity at theatres.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Theatres were allowed to open in the state from November 10, 2020, and were required to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions (PTI | Representational image)

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted theatres in the state to increase their seating capacity to 100 per cent from the existing 50 per cent following an earlier request from the theatre owners’ association. The state government also said that the existing standard operating procedures (SOP) would be followed regarding operations of theatres.

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from the existing 50% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid-19 shall also be screened during the showtime,” the government order said.

Earlier, a representation of theatre owners association in the state met with the government and requested to increase the seating capacity at theatres. The body has cited the decrease in daily Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The announcement has also come a week after Tamil actor Vijay met with chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The actor’s upcoming movie Master is expected to release during the Pongal festival and the actor is speculated to have requested the CM to increase the seating capacity in theatres.

Another Tamil actor Silambarasan, whose upcoming movie is also set to release during the same time, has also requested the state government to increase the seating capacity in theatres earlier. He had said that the theatres need to function again for the recovery of the artists and other people working in the industry.

Theatres were allowed to open in the state from November 10, 2020, and were required to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions, as per directions from the ministry of home affairs, the state government said in the announcement.

The move has invited criticism in social media with users expressing concern about the risk of Covid-19 spreading. Political analyst Dr Sumanth Raman in a tweet said, “Extremely unwise decision. Hope people are more sensible and stay away. 2.5 hours in a closed room with hundred others at close range is a text book super spreader situation. #covid.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farm leaders reach Vigyan Bhawan, talks with govt to begin shortly
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
by Press Trust of India | Posted by NIlavro Ghosh

latest news

Tamil Nadu government allows cinemas, theatres to operate at full capacity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
Educational institutions in Bihar evoke lukewarm response on Day 1 of reopening
by Megha
Shoot of Sivakarthikeyan’s Tamil film Doctor wrapped up, see pics
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
‘They said no one would want to marry me’: Raveena on decision to adopt
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.