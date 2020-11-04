Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said (PTI)

To cater better to workers and the general public as well, three mobile Amma canteens were launched here on Wednesday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami distributed food items from the eateries on wheels to the public at the Secretariat here.

The three vehicles, together cost about Rs 27 lakh, an official release here said.

Palaniswami said,”I am very happy to have inaugurated the services of three mobile Amma canteens.” The initiative is an extension of the services of the existing chain of Amma Canteens, he said on his twitter handle.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and top officials led by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated.

The vans would be stationed at places where the general public visit in large numbers ‘like the Marina beach’ or locations that teem with ordinary and poor people, the civic official told PTI.

“The number of mobile vans may be increased on a need base,” he said.

Catering to lakhs of people including working classes and the indigent, the chain of low cost eateries are run by local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

While Chennai alone has 407 Amma canteens, there are 650 plus canteens across Tamil Nadu.

These canteens offer idlis at a cost of Re 1 each, two pieces of roti at Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varieties including sambar, lemon and curd at Rs 5 a plate.