Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates mobile Amma Canteens to cater better to working classes

Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami distributed food items from the eateries on wheels to the public at the Secretariat.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 18:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Chennai

The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said (PTI)

To cater better to workers and the general public as well, three mobile Amma canteens were launched here on Wednesday by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

Marking the inauguration of the mobile services of the low-cost food chain, Palaniswami distributed food items from the eateries on wheels to the public at the Secretariat here.

The three vehicles, together cost about Rs 27 lakh, an official release here said.

Palaniswami said,”I am very happy to have inaugurated the services of three mobile Amma canteens.” The initiative is an extension of the services of the existing chain of Amma Canteens, he said on his twitter handle.



Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and top officials led by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated.

The three mobile eateries, an initiative of the Greater Chennai Corporation, would “go anywhere” to cater better to workers like construction labourers by delivering food at or near their work sites, an official said.

The vans would be stationed at places where the general public visit in large numbers ‘like the Marina beach’ or locations that teem with ordinary and poor people, the civic official told PTI.

“The number of mobile vans may be increased on a need base,” he said.

Catering to lakhs of people including working classes and the indigent, the chain of low cost eateries are run by local bodies in Tamil Nadu.

While Chennai alone has 407 Amma canteens, there are 650 plus canteens across Tamil Nadu.

These canteens offer idlis at a cost of Re 1 each, two pieces of roti at Rs 3, Pongal Rs 5 and rice varieties including sambar, lemon and curd at Rs 5 a plate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 17:00 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Anguished by the loss of lives’, tweets PM Modi on Ahmedabad godown fire
Nov 04, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Age is just a number for entrepreneur Mohammed Arif
Nov 04, 2020 18:20 IST
Haryana agri dept, HARSAC at loggerheads over crop fire data
Nov 04, 2020 18:19 IST
The Taste With Vir: India’s princely tradition works best as a fairytale
Nov 04, 2020 18:19 IST
Revisit answers of 3 questions asked in CGPSC prelims exam: HC
Nov 04, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.