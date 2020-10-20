Sections
Tamil Nadu CM offers Rs 10 crore as immediate assistance to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods

Tamil Nadu CM offers Rs 10 crore as immediate assistance to Telangana in view of Hyderabad floods

The contribution to the Telangana government is being made from the chief minister’s public relief fund of Tamil Nadu, as per the release issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 05:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Chennai

Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives and also said that they are sending blankets, mats along with other relief materials for the benefit of the affected families. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Rs 10 crores as contribution to the Telangana government in view of the floods in Hyderabad and in some other districts of the state.

Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the families of those who had lost their lives and also said that they are sending blankets, mats along with other relief materials for the benefit of the affected families.

“I also assure you that the Government of Tamil Nadu stands ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Government of Telangana,” the letter written by Palaniswami to Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao read.



The Tamil Nadu CM also appreciated the efficient handling of the situation by the Telangana government and the rescue and relief operations being run by them for helping the public.

Meanwhile, CM KCR thanked the Tamil Nadu government for the assistance and for expressing solidarity with the residents of Telangana.

“CM Sri KCR has thanked the CM Tamil Nadu Edappadi K Palaniswami for announcing Rs 10 crore to the CM Relief Fund and for expressing its solidarity with the Telangana Govt. and its people who are dealing with the aftermath of heavy rains,” the tweet by Telangana CMO read.

“The Tamil Nadu Govt has also promised sending blankets. The CM thanked Tamil Nadu CM, Government and its people for the generous gesture and for expressing readiness for any future assistance,” it added.

Over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain over the past week, according to KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration on Monday.

