Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

Tamil Nadu government allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

Suburban train services, as per the Central government’s decision, are also allowed to resume in the state.

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Chennai

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, as per the latest announcement from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. (PTI Photo)

Easing curbs further, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday allowed schools, colleges, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month by following Standard Operating Procedures.

Suburban train services, as per the Central government’s decision, are “allowed” to resume.

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, and hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said in an official release.

As regards schools, classes for standards 9-12 alone shall be conducted, he said.



Using up to 50 per cent seats, cinema theatres, multiplexes, zoos and amusement parks shall resume functioning from November 10.

SOP should be followed, Palaniswami said adding the relaxations are not applicable to containment zones.

Swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to be out of bounds for people.

