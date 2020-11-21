Tamil Nadu govt’s performance exemplary in controlling Covid-19 surge, says home minister Amit Shah in Chennai
Tamil Nadu govt’s performance exemplary in controlling Covid-19 surge, says home minister Amit Shah in Chennai
Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:15 IST
Tamil Nadu govt’s performance exemplary in controlling Covid-19 surge, says home minister Amit Shah in Chennai. Amit Shah while addressing a gathering said that the Modi-led government has transferred more than Rs 4,000-crores for the 45 lakh farmers in Tamil Nadu.