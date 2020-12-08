Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Tamil Nadu / Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks report after 3 women die in fatal accidents

Tamil Nadu human rights body seeks report after 3 women die in fatal accidents

In the first case, S Saranya, a 24-year-old government employee reportedly drowned after falling into an open septic tank at a construction site.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:56 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

Image for representation.

Tamil Nadu’s State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of two fatal accidents where three women died. The commission has asked the government authorities to respond within three weeks.

In the first case, S Saranya, a 24-year-old government employee reportedly drowned after falling into an open septic tank at a construction site. She had gone to urinate near the tank since there were no toilet facilities in the government office where she worked.

Saranya had a locomotor disability in her arm and worked as a junior assistant at the agriculture department’s godown in Kancheepuram district’s Kalakattur village. “Saranya and women colleagues used to go to a nearby house which is under construction as there are no toilets in the government village office,” said S Namburajan from Tamil Nadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

Also read: Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing

SHRC has called for a detailed report from the agriculture department. Commissionerate of the welfare of differently-abled is also initiating action in the case. The TARATDAC and her family members staged protests in Kancheepuram, demanding compensation and a government job.

In another incident, a mother-daughter duo fell into an open stormwater drain after their two-wheeler skidded off a service road in Nolambur, a western suburb in Chennai. “The location of the accident comes under three different jurisdictions - Chennai corporation, Kancheepuram district and Chengalpet district,” said Chittaranjan Mohandoss, member, SHRC. “All of them have been asked to respond as to why the drain was left open.”

Caroline Priscilla, 50, was a doctor and her daughter Evelyn, who was riding the vehicle, was a student of architecture. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered that relief be provided from the state relief fund to the bereaved family. Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MK Stalin hit out at the state government and called for all open drains under the National Highways Authority of India to be covered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Dec 08, 2020 19:42 IST

latest news

Centre’s new farm laws ‘farmer-friendly’, says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Dec 08, 2020 20:13 IST
Twitter India shares #ThisHappened2020: Here’s how netizens communicated
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
World Economic Forum to be held next year in Singapore
Dec 08, 2020 20:09 IST
I-View World Film Festival commences on December 10
Dec 08, 2020 20:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.