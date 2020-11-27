Tamil Nadu Police questions justice Karnan for his comments on women and judges

The central crime branch (CCB) of Tamil Nadu Police in Chennai began questioning justice CS Karnan, a former judge of the Madras and Calcutta high courts, on Friday for his alleged “defamatory” remarks against women and judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

He appeared before CCB first on Thursday and his questioning will continue till Saturday, said a senior official of CCB. The agency did not wish to reveal further details or course of action citing the sensitivity of the case.

His interrogation began after the Madras high court directed the director-general of police to supervise the investigation and the city commissioner to monitor the probe into the case. The police will submit its report to the Madras high court by November 30.

Also Read: Supreme Court extends Rajiv Gandhi case convict AG Perarivalan’s parole by a week

The CCB has registered a case against Karnan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 228 (Intentional insult or interruption to public servant sitting in judicial proceeding), sections 509 (word or gesture intended to insult the modesty of any woman) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot).

Several litigators have complained against Karnan’s remarks on women, the apex court’s sitting and retired judges and their family members and for uploading derogatory videos on social media.

A division bench of the Madras high court is hearing the case against Karnan where the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have sought criminal action against him.

During the recent hearing in November, the state informed the court that they have blocked his videos from YouTube and are taking steps to block more content.

The court had observed that Karnan’s “repeated utterances would undermine the dignity, reputation, honour and majesty of the Institution.”

The next hearing is on November 30 when the police will have to file its report.

Justice Karnan had previously denied any wrongdoing, saying he was just highlighting the upper caste bias in the higher judiciary in the country.

Karnan is the first serving high court judge to have been found guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court in 2017 for allegations against judges. He served six months in a Kolkata jail and was released in December 2017.