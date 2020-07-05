Tamil Nadu records 4,150 fresh cases; 60 deaths due to Covid-19

Tamil Nadu added 4,150 cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510. (AP)

Tamil Nadu remained under the grip of coronavirus with over 4,000 fresh cases being reported for the fourth straight day, taking the tally to 1,11,151 on Sunday, the state Health Department said.

The state added 4,150 cases while 60 people succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 1,510, it said in a bulletin.

On the positive side, recoveries climbed to 62,778 with 2,186 people being discharged after treatment from various health care facilities on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the state stood at 46,860, the bulletin said.

With the focus remaining on ramping up testing, a total of 34,831 samples were examined, taking the overall tally to 13.41 lakh.

In the backdrop of aggressive testing, the state has recorded its highest single day increase of 4,343 cases on Thursday, followed by 4,329 and 4,280 new cases in the last two days.

On Sunday, Chennai, which has accounted for a lion’s share of the cases in the state, saw a further dip in new infections at 1,713 after 1,842 on Saturday as against over 2,000 in recent days.