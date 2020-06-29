These special trains within Tamil Nadu will be cancelled from today till July 15

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrants stand in a queue at Central railway station to board a Shramik Special train for West Bengal during ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in Chennai on June 3, 2020. (PTI File Photo)

The Southern Railway has cancelled seven special trains being operated within the state from Monday after the state government’s request amid the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The special trains would be cancelled from June 29 to July 15.

“As per the request of the Government of Tamil Nadu, in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamilnadu, the special trains running within Tamilnadu State are cancelled from 29.06.2020 to 15.07.2020,” the Southern Railway has tweeted.

However, the special superfast train from New Delhi to Dr MGR Chennai Central Station will continue to operate.

A press release issued by the Southern Railway said the seven special trains including Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi, would be cancelled.

Passengers who have made advance reservations will get a full refund, it has said.