TN govt orders inquiry against Anna University’s vice chancellor

The differences between the Tamil Nadu government and Anna University’s vice-chancellor M K Surappa deepened on Friday with the State ordering an enquiry into allegations against Surappa. Retired justice of Madras high court, P Kalaiyarasan has been appointed as the ‘inquiry officer’ to look into a slew of complaints including financial irregularities and malpractice in exam revaluations, contracts and recruitments during Surappa’s tenure. He assumed charge at the Chennai-based public varsity in April 2018.

“This is surprising, shocking and appalling,” said Surappa, speaking to HT. “There is not even a grain of truth in any of those things. I served at IIT (Ropar) Punjab as a director for six years (2009-2015) because of my probity and my integrity; I was appointed to advisory councils. I’ve lived on those principles. I’m undeterred,” he added.

The principal secretary of the higher education department, Apoorva, issued the government order dated November 11 for the inquiry under provisions of Anna University Act, 1978. It listed six complaints that were received from individuals through the chief minister’s special cell and an email petition from a group named ‘Save Anna University’.

The complainants claimed instances of corruption to the tune of Rs 200 crore, forged certificates amongst other issues. One complainant, R Adhikesavan has said that Surappa appointed his daughter to the university by misusing his powers. “Most of these complaints have come through anonymous letters,” said Surappa. “The government should have checked with me before sending this letter.”

The inquiry officer has been asked to look into specific allegations of abuse of official position and scam in the institution’s career advancement scheme. All financial transactions in the form of fees, assistance, donations and grants will be probed, said the order. It stated that prima facie the allegations “are serious in nature” prompting the inquiry.

The inquiry officer has been given powers to use investigating agencies and other government officers. The probe was also free to look at such issues from previous periods and, if allegations were proven, to offer solutions so they don’t recur. The committee would have to submit its report in three months.

The vice-chancellor and the State government were entangled in a controversy after it came to light that Surappa had directly written to the Centre on conferring Institute of Eminence (IoE) status to Anna University. State law minister had termed his action as ‘indiscipline’. The BJP’s state unit came to Surappa’s defence. Concerned that an IoE status would affect the state’s existing 69% reservation policy, Tamil Nadu rejected the University Grants Commission’s 2018 offer to allot IoE which provides for greater funds and autonomy.