‘Wait for official word’: Rajinikanth’s RMM on reports attributing auto-rickshaw as poll symbol

Veteran actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth’s Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) on Tuesday appealed to its members to wait for an official information after several media reports speculated if Rajinikanth’s to be launched party will contest under the ‘auto-rickshaw’ symbol. RMM is a political extension of the star’s fan club which has engaged in party work.

“Some media organisations have released news that one of the political parties and symbols released by the ECI belongs to RMM. We urge our members and supporters to wait for authentic information from the top leadership,” said a statement released on Tuesday from RMM’s convener VM Sudhakar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday assigned symbols to political parties in the run-up to the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry in 2021.

Reports suggested that one of the parties ‘Makkal Sevai Katchi’ (People Serving Party) which was allotted the auto-rickshaw symbol for Tamil Nadu’s 234 assembly constituencies could be Rajinikanth’s party name and election symbol.

Rajinikanth played the role of an auto driver in the 1995 Tamil blockbuster ‘Baasha’ which continues to be one of his most memorable roles with a high recall value. The actor is currently shooting in Hyderabad for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’. He will be back in Chennai to make an announcement on December 31 on the date of his party’s launch.

Also read: ‘Just a phone call away’ - Kamal Haasan on joining hands with Rajinikanth

Earlier this month, he formally announced that he will launch his party in January to contest all the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. However, a source in the party has that Rajinikanth continues to be firm that he will not be the chief ministerial candidate.

The ECI on Monday allotted common symbols to nine parties in Tamil Nadu including Rajinikanth’s contemporary Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) which got the battery torch symbol for Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, the symbol has gone to MGR Makkal Katchi. Haasan on Tuesday, while campaigning in Sivakasi district, said that he was willing to join hands with Rajinikanth for the benefit of people.

Pressure cooker symbol was allotted to TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry. Tamil nationalist S Seeman was allotted the Ganna Kisan symbol for his party Naam Tamizhar Katchi.