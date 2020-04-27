A Google Play Store bug is asking users to download updates that they have already installed

Sections
Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

The bug appears to be harmless so far. (REUTERS)

The Covid-19 lockdown has already taken a toll on our broadband connections. Now, there is a bug on Android smartphones that is forcing users to install the updates that they have already downloaded, hence consuming more data.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, over the weekend and Monday, Google Play Store displayed updates being available for a number of third-party apps and first party apps including Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Wear OS, YouTube TV and Files among others.

For most apps, upon tapping the update option in the Play Store, the system would download the pending version of the app on users’ smartphones. However, in some cases, the system would jump to the “installing” option. The report further says that the installs would appear under the ‘Recently Updated’ section of the app and it would disappear from the list as soon as the process is complete.

What’s more? Closing the Play Store from the multitasking menu causes some of the updates to disappear and new ones to appear.



The report says that the above mentioned has been spotted on a number of devices including the ones belonging to the publication.

There appears to be no downside to downloading an update again, that is, if you don’t mind the additional data usage.

