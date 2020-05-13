Aarogya Setu, India’s Covid-19 tracking app, now has 10 crore users

Sections
Updated: May 13, 2020 00:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Launched on April 2, Aarogya Setu has been made mandatory for government employees, private employees and also for train passengers who intend to avail the special train services (HT Tech)

India’s contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu is currently being used by 10 crore Indians. Launched on April 2, Aarogya Setu hit 50 million users in just 13 days of its launch, making it one of the most downloaded apps in the world in such a short time.

Aarogya Setu uses Bluetooth and GPS connectivity to help track the Covid-19 infection. On the app, users can check whether they’ve come in contact with a Covid-19 infected person and the app allows users to self-assess their symptoms as well.

Since the launch, the app has undergone various updates, including a section to function as an e-pass for those who need to step out over the lockdown. The app also gets live updates on the Covid-19 infection as well.

The app has been made mandatory for all government employees and private employees over the last couple of weeks. The Railways Ministry announced early today morning that Aarogya Setu was mandatory for anyone who was going to avail the special train services. This rule might also be extended to all passengers who might be looking to fly post the lockdown.



Noida Police had announced recently that they would be conducting random checks on people out on the road to see if they have the Aarogya Setu app on their phone or not. If anyone is found to be without the app when checked, they might be fined and/or arrested.

However, Aarogya Setu is an app meant for smartphones. The government has been working on Aarogya Setu on Jio phones and will be bringing feature phones via a toll-free IVRS facility.

