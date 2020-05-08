Sections
Home / Tech / ACT Fibernet reports 40% surge in peak traffic in March, average downloads grow too

According to ACT Fibernet, its network saw a 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms.

Updated: May 08, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Kul Bhushan, Hindustan Times

ACT Fibernet releases State of Internet Traffic Trends from February – April 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ACT Fibernet on Friday released its State of Internet Traffic Trend report which measures traffic data between February, 2020 and April, 2020.

According to the report, ACT Fibernet saw a 40% increase in the peak traffic in the month of March. On one particular day in March, ACT Fibernet’s 98.7% of its subscriber base was online. The broadband company also reported a growth in demand for data in all key cities including the Tier II.

ACT Fibernet said that the average downloads grew by 66% per user per month whereas uploads increased by 37% per user per month.

ACT Fibernet was one of the first broadband players to launch schemes focused on Work from Home users in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. With people spending more time indoors, traffic towards OTT and streaming platforms grew exponentially on its network.



According to the company, streaming traffic grew by 55% with no significant difference in traffic flow between weekend or weekday. The overall traffic increased by 73% on weekdays and 65% on weekends, it said in the report.

ALSO READ: India’s internet consumption up during Covid-19 lockdown, shows data

“…The data and statistics we have collected showcases how home broadband has played a critical role in keeping people seamlessly connected during this challenging time. Our work from home Offer of providing Free 300 mbps speed upgrade and unlimited data has been really well received by customers enabling them to continue with their work life productively,” said Bala Malladi, CEO, Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd.

ALSO READ: India has more internet users in rural areas than urban: IAMAI report

Here are some more highlights from the State of Internet Traffic Trend report:

1. 109% increase in visits to streaming service platforms

2. 3:00-4:30PM is the new “Prime Time.”

3. Users are streaming almost the same time on weekdays as they’re on weekends.

