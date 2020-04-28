Sections
After weddings, graduation ceremonies move online: Facebook to celebrate the Class of 2020

The social media giant has incorporated graduation features and commencement programs for the graduates of 2020 to celebrate their achievements

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Facebook is bringing your convocation home on your smartphone screens with a commencement address by Oprah Winfrey. Words of wisdom from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, and a special performance from Miley Cyrus. Happy graduating!  (Pixabay)

For all students graduating this year, it’s rather weird. It’s not going to be the graduation ceremony they had imagined, no processions, no diplomas being handed over, no parties. These kids are graduating at a time of great uncertainty.

But graduations are achievements that deserve to be celebrated even under these circumstances. And Facebook has stepped in to help with a special event on both Facebook and Instagram.

“On May 15 at 11AM PT/2PM ET, we’ll broadcast #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. Your commencement address will be given by Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles, and more, will share words of wisdom for the class of 2020. Miley Cyrus will do a special performance of her hit song, ‘The Climb’,” Facebook’s Marne Levine, VP of Global Partnerships, Business and Corporate Development wrote in a blog today.

The blog goes on to explain that the ceremony will acknowledge high schools and colleges in the US by name, state by state, including photos and videos of the class of 2020 and messages from deans and principals across the country.



The video will be shared on Facebook Watch and will be available at facebook.com/facebookapp. The highlights will be posted to the @instagram account on Instagram, and on the contributors’ social media accounts.

Graduates can also host their own virtual graduation ceremony and party via Facebook, with features like a virtual graduation hub, custom filters, family and friends celebrations enabled by Messenger Rooms, and more.

“On Monday, May 11, @instagram will kick off daily programming that spotlights iconic senior experiences — from ‘most likely’ votes to portrait showcases to senior skip day. Instagram will also roll out new creative tools and features including a graduation countdown sticker, celebratory sticker pack, new AR effects, and a custom hashtag page for #Graduation2020,” Levine added.

Facebook and Instagram Stories will also launch a graduation theme for Music Stickers — a list of grad-related songs making it easy to find the perfect soundtrack for the graduation moments people share to their stories.

So go on, happy graduation!

