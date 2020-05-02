Amazon, Flipkart get a new competitor after JioMart: Here are the details

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has announced that it would soon launch an e-commerce platform that will connect and digitise retailers across the country.

The e-commerce platform called “bharatemarket.in” is being launched with the help of the Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) and it would digitise over 70 million retailers across the country.

“Great News for Indian Traders & Consumers. @TEAMCAIT announces soon to be launched India’s first of it’s kind #ecommerce platform that will digitise 70 million offline traders of India to offer the best to India’s consumers! #bharatemarket #smallretailersgobig #JaiHind,” the organisation wrote in a tweet.

CAIT says that its upcoming e-commerce platform will include real-world retailers and grocery stores who have served consumers for years and it will focus on ensuring privacy of consumer data. In addition to that, CAIT’s e-commerce platform will focus on providing end-to-end logistics and supply chain services from manufacturers to end consumers.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform will offer home deliveries and charge no transaction fee to customers for transactions on its platform.

Furthermore, all people who are a part of the upcoming e-commerce platform including traders, their employees and delivery people will use Indian government’s Aarogya Setu app for their safety.

“This portal is by the traders, for the trader, of the traders. We intend to connect to the consumers across the country. We aim at connecting nearly 1 crore traders using this portal. We aim to make this portal the largest in the world and fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision,” CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in a statement on Twitter.

CAIT’s e-commerce platform has piloted in six cities across the country which includes Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Lucknow, Kanpur and Bengaluru. The organisation is planning to expand its reach to 90 more cities in the coming two weeks.

It is worth noting that the announcement by CAIT comes shortly after Reliance Jio announced a partnership with WhatsApp as a part of which the messaging app and JioMart will let customers connect with the nearby ‘Kiriana’ stores, which in turn will boost home delivery.