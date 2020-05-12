Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store to provide masks, sanitizers and other essentials in bulk

Those interested can buy the products in bulk with their Amazon Business accounts. The list of items can however, be seen on the Amazon Covid-19 Supplies Store website. (REUTERS)

While Amazon is already supplying essential products to regular customers in India, its Amazon Business wing has now introduced ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ specifically for institutional buyers. The store is for frontline organisations like government authorities and healthcare facilities to buy safety products and essential items in bulk. The store includes N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, Infrared Thermometers and more.

Those interested can buy the products in bulk with their Amazon Business accounts. The list of items can however, be seen on the Amazon Covid-19 Supplies Store website.

“The ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products. The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organizations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

This announcement by Amazon comes almost a couple of weeks after it announced the quarterly results of Q1 2020. During the announcement the company said that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted its business in countries all around the world with the business in India being affected the most.

Amazon said that it had to cut back on a lot of offerings in India where the government had enforced a lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said that it was delivering only the essential goods in the country and that it would resume its operations when the Indian government allows it to do so.