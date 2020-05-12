Sections
Home / Tech / Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store to provide masks, sanitizers and other essentials in bulk

Amazon launches Covid-19 Supplies Store to provide masks, sanitizers and other essentials in bulk

The store includes N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, Infrared Thermometers and more.

Updated: May 12, 2020 01:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Robin Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Those interested can buy the products in bulk with their Amazon Business accounts. The list of items can however, be seen on the Amazon Covid-19 Supplies Store website. (REUTERS)

While Amazon is already supplying essential products to regular customers in India, its Amazon Business wing has now introduced ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ specifically for institutional buyers. The store is for frontline organisations like government authorities and healthcare facilities to buy safety products and essential items in bulk. The store includes N95 Masks, Surgical Masks, Sanitizers, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits, Gloves, Shoe Covers, PPE Suits, Facial Shields, Infrared Thermometers and more.

Those interested can buy the products in bulk with their Amazon Business accounts. The list of items can however, be seen on the Amazon Covid-19 Supplies Store website.

Also read: Amazon to spend $4 billion on Covid-19 expenses

“The ‘Covid-19 Supplies Store’ is our effort towards providing institutional buyers with a one-stop shop for all their needs around safety and sanitization products. The store seeks to serve bulk buying needs of healthcare professionals and organizations as the nation continues to fight the virus. In these unprecedented times, Amazon remains committed to serve the nation by providing instant access and delivering products safely to customers across the country,” said Manish Tiwary, Vice President – Category Management, Amazon India.

This announcement by Amazon comes almost a couple of weeks after it announced the quarterly results of Q1 2020. During the announcement the company said that the Covid-19 pandemic had impacted its business in countries all around the world with the business in India being affected the most.



Amazon said that it had to cut back on a lot of offerings in India where the government had enforced a lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said that it was delivering only the essential goods in the country and that it would resume its operations when the Indian government allows it to do so.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
May 11, 2020 23:07 IST
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
May 11, 2020 20:53 IST
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
May 11, 2020 21:25 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST

latest news

iQOO Z1 with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip is arriving on May 19
May 12, 2020 01:02 IST
Zomato extends Gold memberships by 4 more months
May 12, 2020 00:56 IST
Sealing areas with higher Covid-19 cases or 2-day work week with lockdown can contain virus, shorten epidemic duration: Analysis
May 12, 2020 00:52 IST
Homeopathy pills for patients from two Mumbai wards with most cases
May 12, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.