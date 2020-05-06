Sections
Home / Tech / Amazon launches gaming benefits for Prime members in India: Here’s what you get

Amazon launches gaming benefits for Prime members in India: Here’s what you get

Prime members can access mobile in-game content like power-ups, characters, skins, collectibles etc

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Jhinuk Sen, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime members need to log into the game with their Amazon credentials to avail the benefits. The list of what’s on offer gets refreshed every month (Google )

Amazon.in has launched a new Prime benefit for its Amazon Prime members, especially the gaming enthusiasts. Prime members in India can now enjoy a range of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership and this includes access to free in-game content like collectible characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments.

Starting today, Prime members can claim content from popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Words with Friends 2, Mafia City, World Cricket Championship etc. The content line-up at launch includes a Stadium Unlock for the World Cricket Championship 2, 50 Gold and 10K Cash for Mafia City, an item chest and hero and skin trial cards from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and a Mystery Box from Words with Friends 2.

There will be more content coming in for games like Ludo King etc and the content line-up will be refreshed frequently with new games and in-game perks.

Customers can check what’s on offer on the Prime gaming benefits homepage - www.amazon.in/gaming on any device. All these games are available to download on all app stores. To claim these benefits, Prime members need to log in with their Amazon credentials on the game to access the benefits immediately.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Don’t believe that forward about online processing of GST refund, it’s fake
May 06, 2020 13:36 IST
In letter to Mamata, BJP questions Bengal’s Covid-19 data
May 06, 2020 13:36 IST
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: 2972 vacancies notified for constable, bandsmen posts
May 06, 2020 13:35 IST
Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist, carries Rs 12 lakh reward
May 06, 2020 13:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.